MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 4.4%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

