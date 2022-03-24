MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 4.4%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Several research analysts have commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
