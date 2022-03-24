Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 555 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.12. 133,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $460.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
