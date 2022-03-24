Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $375.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.24 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

