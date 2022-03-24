MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MTZ stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,240. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

