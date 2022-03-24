MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

