Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 2.4%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $53.65. 7,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,841,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 157.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 141,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

