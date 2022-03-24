Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $14.96 Average PT from Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 4,842,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,280,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Matterport has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

