MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $87,158.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $87,158.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.63 or 0.99909969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00290899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00268506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00028792 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

