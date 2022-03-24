Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 758,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,856. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

