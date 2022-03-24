Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.21. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

