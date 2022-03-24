Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head-To-Head Review

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Solar and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 14 6 0 2.18 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $87.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than First Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 16.03% 8.06% 6.46% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.84 $468.69 million $4.38 17.81 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.56 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.99

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Solar beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

