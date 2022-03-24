McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,271. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

