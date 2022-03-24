McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.83. 3,452,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.67 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.