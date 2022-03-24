Mdex Price Reaches $0.25 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $215.97 million and $8.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.90 or 0.07010698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,902.11 or 1.00030813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,153,328 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

