Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Increased to €5.60 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of GETVF stock remained flat at $$4.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

