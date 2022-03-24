Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

