Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce $408.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

MPW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,807. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

