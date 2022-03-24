Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE MED traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.25. 117,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $161.44 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

