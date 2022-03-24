Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $13.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 3,675,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,276. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

