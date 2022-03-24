Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $488.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

