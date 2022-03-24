Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lowered by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 235,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

