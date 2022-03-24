Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 7,296,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,604,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

