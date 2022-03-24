Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 537,633 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £27.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.
