Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.08) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MTRO stock traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 85.48 ($1.13). 256,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,195. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.80 ($1.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,899.95).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

