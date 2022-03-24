MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $6.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 67,327 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

