MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $6.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 67,327 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
