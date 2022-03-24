M&G (LON:MNG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.12) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($3.13).

MNG stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223.80 ($2.95). 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,854. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 69.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

