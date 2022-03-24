Michael Mente Sells 78,916 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00.

RVLV opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.