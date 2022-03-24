Michael S. Leonard Sells 786 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FICO stock opened at $464.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,147,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,173,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

