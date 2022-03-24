Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 109.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $203.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $142.47 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

