Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 109.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $203.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $142.47 and a 12-month high of $231.63.
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.