MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140,518.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $15.54 or 0.00035375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $168.25 million and approximately $140,518.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00293327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00716719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,826,162 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

