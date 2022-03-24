Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.83

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.64.
In other Minds and Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,494.47). In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,478,270 shares of company stock valued at $31,771,160.
Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.
