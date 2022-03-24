MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Buys 654,775 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 82,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,650. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

