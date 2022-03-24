MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Buys 654,775 Shares

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 82,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,650. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.