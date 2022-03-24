Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $471,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

