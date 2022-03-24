Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

