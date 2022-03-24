Modiv Inc (MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 25th

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

MDV stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Modiv has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $89.99.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

