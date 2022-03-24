Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 213.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Mogo stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 32,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 246.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mogo by 75.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 33.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mogo by 53,191.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

