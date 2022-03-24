Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MOGO remained flat at $$2.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,238. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mogo by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 835.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mogo by 280.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mogo during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

