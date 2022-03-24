Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

MHK stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

