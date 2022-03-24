MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $404.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.53 and a 200-day moving average of $458.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.