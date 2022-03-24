MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $404.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $277,934,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

