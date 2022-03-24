Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $48.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.