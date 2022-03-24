Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $326.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $290.76 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

