Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MCO opened at $326.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $290.76 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

