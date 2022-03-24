Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $74.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Mosaic stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

