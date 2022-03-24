Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $34.57

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $37.60. Movado Group shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 5,632 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $1,165,794. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Movado Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

