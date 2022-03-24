MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.66

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 115872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.