MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

