MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90. 13,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 19,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $254,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

