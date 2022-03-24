Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 10,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,235. The company has a market cap of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mustang Bio by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

