Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 40,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

